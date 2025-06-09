Ministry moves to improve project delivery

[Photo: Fiji Government/ FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management is moving to address procurement, financial and logistical challenges that can affect the timely delivery of government projects and services to communities across the country.

With an allocation of $35.4 million in the 2026-2027 financial year, including funding for 16 capital programmes and projects, the Ministry is focusing on improving efficiency and ensuring development initiatives are delivered on schedule.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Mosese Bulitavu says the emphasis is not only on spending allocated funds but ensuring projects achieve meaningful results for Fijians.

“It is not enough to simply spend our allocated budgets. What matters is whether we deliver quality outcomes on time and whether those outcomes make a meaningful difference to our rural and maritime communities.”

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Bulitavu says strengthening internal processes will be critical in overcoming administrative obstacles that can delay project implementation, particularly in remote and maritime areas where logistics often present additional challenges.

The Ministry is also working to strengthen district operations while continuing development of the National Rural Development Policy, aimed at creating a more coordinated and effective approach to service delivery.

Efforts will include improving procurement systems, addressing financial management challenges and ensuring resources are deployed efficiently to support communities that rely heavily on government assistance and infrastructure programmes.

According to the Ministry, these measures are intended to improve access to essential services, development opportunities and infrastructure projects for people living in rural, maritime and outer island communities.

The Ministry says tackling these operational challenges will help accelerate project delivery and ensure government investments translate into tangible improvements in the lives of Fijians, particularly those in some of the country’s most isolated locations.