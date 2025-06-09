$12K gym boost for Labasa College

Labasa College has received a major boost to its sports and fitness programmes, with the Ministry of Youth and Sports handing over gym equipment worth$12K.

The new equipment gives the school a dedicated facility to improve the strength, conditioning and overall fitness of its athletes.

For years, students have relied on improvised training equipment and the Fiji Police Force gym nearby, but that will now change with the school’s own gym.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru says one of the Coalition Government’s priorities is building a healthier Fiji by encouraging young people to be more active and adopt healthier lifestyles.

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“Equipment will provide your students with better opportunities to train safely and effectively, while also supporting the wider school community and, where appropriate, nearby schools and communities. Fitness and athletic competition are an important part of our national life.”

For Labasa College Principal Angeleen Raj, the handover fulfils a dream that began when she first started working with the ministry in 2019 as the school had previously depended on the Police gym and improvised with available materials, but now has a dedicated space for physical fitness and conditioning.

Raj says the new facility will help students prepare better for competition and support their development both on and off the field.

The school is already making its mark in sport, with strong results in soccer and rugby.

This year, its girls qualified for the national IDC for the first time, while the school’s rugby programme reached the finals, with another team competing in the Deans competition.

The school hopes the facility will eventually benefit not only its students, but also athletes from nearby schools and communities.