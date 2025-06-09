Flying Fijians seek first win under Seruvakula in PNC semi-finals

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians are under pressure to deliver a strong performance as they begin their Pacific Nations Cup campaign, with head coach Senirusi Seruvakula stressing the importance of discipline and players proving they deserve a place in Fiji’s November squad.

Fiji is yet to record a win under Seruvakula’s tenure, but the coach says the current focus is firmly on the immediate challenge against Canada in the PNC semi-final.

With only two matches in this year’s competition, Fiji cannot afford to waste any opportunities, and Seruvakula wants his players to make their intentions clear from the opening whistle.

“It’s very important for these players to step up. They need to put their hands up if they really want to represent Fiji in the Nations Cup.”

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Seruvakula says the team has enjoyed its preparation, with the coaching staff keeping their approach simple to ensure the players are clear on their roles.

He says the players remain confident in the game plan and are looking forward to the challenge, particularly the four players set to make their Flying Fijians debuts.

For Fiji, the priority is now execution, with Seruvakula calling for discipline across the full 80 minutes as they look to book their place in the PNC final.

The winner of Fiji and Canada will advance to next week’s final.

Fiji and Canada will meet at 7 tonight.