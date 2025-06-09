Ba expands parking capacity

[Photo: Supplied]

Finding a parking space in Ba could soon become easier, with the Ba Town Council converting its former Central Arcade building into a new car park.

The building was damaged by fire in 2021 and is now being converted to provide up to 100 additional parking spaces.

Special Administrator Moshim Khan says revenue collected from parking fees is reinvested into parking infrastructure.

“There is a lot of demand for the car park, especially in the busy area of the town, which is the market area. I wouldn’t say that that will be enough for 80 to 100 car parks.

It’s not enough, but it is something that is going to relieve and ease on the market side.”

The additional spaces are expected to ease parking pressure, particularly around the busy market area.

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Khan says work on the new car park is expected to be completed within the next two months.

The council is also looking at creating more parking spaces around the town.