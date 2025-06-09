WAF seeks $500 million for water projects

[Photo: File]

The Water Authority of Fiji has identified about $500 million worth of water and wastewater projects it wants funded under the proposed Fiji-Australia partnership.

The figure was revealed during the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence hearing on the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Chief Asset Management Officer Josaia Koroilavesau told the committee that the Water Authority had already submitted a number of projects for consideration under the partnership.

Among the priorities is the Nadi-Lautoka water supply system, including major pipeline works.

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The authority has also proposed projects to reduce non-revenue water in the Vaturu-Nagado system and improvements to the sanitation treatment plant at Sabeto.

“What we are trying to establish is what portion of that 1.5 billion dollars is actually available to the different ministries and agencies, and whether that will come through grants or concessional loans.”

Koroilavesau said the Nadi-Lautoka system was particularly important because of its role in supporting tourism, not only in Nadi and Lautoka but also communities and developments extending along the Coral Coast.

The projects were presented as part of the authority’s longer-term infrastructure requirements.

The disclosure came after committee member Rinesh Sharma pressed the Ministry of Public Works on what portion of the proposed Australian assistance would actually reach infrastructure agencies.

Sharma asked what part of the $1.5-billion ten-year plan would be a grant, what part would be a concessional loan, and how much the ministry itself was expected to receive.

Permanent Secretary Paula Baleilevuka said the ministry did not have that breakdown.

He said the ten-year development plan and details of the broader assistance package had not been provided with the documents before the ministry.

The Ministry says it supports the treaties and sees significant opportunities for Australian assistance in roads, bridges, water and sanitation, maritime connectivity, renewable energy, meteorological services and climate-resilient infrastructure.