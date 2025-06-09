Tourism grant boosts employment in Rakiraki

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

A Government-funded tourism grant is helping a Rakiraki-based eco-tourism business expand its operations, create jobs and strengthen community partnerships.

Nanumi Au Eco Village has received $15,000 through the Pilot Tourism Micro and Small Enterprises Grant Programme, enabling the construction of an open-air communal kitchen hall designed to accommodate larger groups and a wider range of activities.

The new facility is being used to host cultural events, village nights, workshops and community functions, enhancing the experience offered to visitors and generating additional income for the business.

Established in 2022, Nanumi Au Eco Village has grown from offering accommodation and glamping experiences to providing a broader range of community-based tourism activities.

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The business has also created two full-time contracted positions for local women, contributing to employment opportunities in the area.

Partnerships with nearby communities and businesses, including Narara Village, Bula Coffee and Waitika Farm Fiji, have further expanded the range of experiences available to visitors.

Sustainability remains a key focus for the eco-village, with initiatives including mangrove conservation, tree planting, village clean-up campaigns and the restoration of former sugarcane land through the planting of native and fruit trees.

The project highlights how targeted support for small tourism operators can drive economic growth, create jobs and promote authentic Fijian experiences while benefiting local communities.

Meanwhile, applications for the Pilot Tourism Micro and Small Enterprises Grant Programme remain open until the end of September.