Funeral arrangements confirmed for Singh

The late Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Agni Deo Singh [Photo: FILE]

Funeral arrangements have been confirmed for the late Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations, Agni Deo Singh.

Members of the public can sign condolence books at the Ministry’s offices in Suva, Lautoka and Labasa during normal working hours.

The Reguregu will be held from today to tomorrow from 2pm to 8pm at the family residence at Lot 17, Amar Singh Road, Dilkusha, Nausori.

Members of the public, Government representatives, diplomatic missions, employers, trade unions, organisations, friends and well-wishers are welcome to pay their respects.

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The official funeral will be held on Sunday, 20 September.

The funeral procession will leave the CWM Mortuary for the Ministry of Employment at Civic House, where staff will pay their final respects from 8.30am to 9 am.

The funeral gathering and public viewing will then be held at Rishikul Sanatan College from 9.30am to 12pm.

The late Minister will then be taken to the family home in Dilkusha, Nausori, for the family’s final respects and ritual ceremony from 12.30pm to 1.40pm.

The procession will then proceed to Raralevu Cemetery, where the late Minister will be cremated.

The final ceremony at the cemetery will be held from 2.15pm to 4pm.

The public is encouraged to attend the official funeral gathering and public viewing at Rishikul College.