Mara appointed Foreign Affairs and External Trade Permanent Secretary

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Solo Mara is the new Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Mara takes up the position following the completion of the Public Service recruitment process and the expiry of the contract of outgoing Permanent Secretary Raijeli Taga.

Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister Sakiasi Ditoka has welcomed Mara, saying his appointment comes as Fiji works to strengthen its diplomatic presence, trade engagement and international partnerships.

A three-week handover will take place to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of the Ministry’s work.

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Ditoka has also acknowledged Taga for her leadership and service to the Ministry and Fiji during her tenure.