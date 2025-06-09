Vuo Health Centre to boost rural care

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to improving healthcare access in rural communities following a visit to the newly constructed Vuo Health Centre in Labasa.

The new health centre is expected to strengthen the delivery of primary healthcare services for residents of Vuo, Vunika, and surrounding communities, providing easier access to essential medical care closer to home.

During his visit yesterday, the Prime Minister toured the facility and received a briefing on its development as well as preparations for its official opening.

He says improving healthcare services in rural areas remains a key priority for the Government, with investments in health infrastructure aimed at ensuring all Fijians have access to quality care regardless of their location.

Article continues after advertisement

He also acknowledged the support of the local community and private sector partners who contributed to the project, noting that such partnerships play an important role in complementing Government efforts to improve health facilities across the country.

The Vuo Health Centre is expected to enhance healthcare delivery in the Northern Division and improve access to critical services for thousands of residents in the area.