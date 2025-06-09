Fiji recyclers contribute to Pacific waste policy workshop

Pacific recycling organisations will bring grassroots perspectives to a regional workshop on waste management and recycling in Vanuatu this week.

The Pacific Recycling Foundation will join regional stakeholders in Port Vila from September 16 to 18 for the Circular Policy Co-Design Workshop and Training.

The workshop is being convened by the Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Programme and the Asian Development Bank.

It will bring together Pacific organisations, grassroots recyclers and other stakeholders to share experiences and discuss the future of recycling and waste management in the region.

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The Pacific Recyclers Alliance will also be represented, bringing together grassroots recycling organisations from Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Naoero.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Founder Amitesh Deo says the experiences of grassroots recyclers must be recognised in regional policy discussions.

He says recyclers have worked in their communities for years and understand the practical challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Deo says the workshop will also highlight the role of Collection Pillars of Recycling and the need for greater dignity, safety and recognition for people working in the sector.

The Foundation says its participation is backed by more than three decades of recycling experience in Fiji through Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited.

It will share its experience while learning from recycling organisations and regional partners across the Pacific.

Deo says meaningful participation is important as Pacific countries look at ways to strengthen waste management and recycling systems.

The workshop will provide a platform for Pacific organisations to contribute practical experiences to regional approaches for a stronger and more inclusive recycling sector.