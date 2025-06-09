Tourism industry supports national HIV response

[Photo: FILE]

The tourism sector is backing the Government’s coordinated response following Cabinet’s declaration of the HIV outbreak as a national crisis.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Viliame Gavoka, says the sector will support the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, which is leading the national response.

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Tourism Action Group and Tourism Fiji say they are closely monitoring developments surrounding the rise in HIV cases and concerns relating to drug use.

Gavoka says the health and wellbeing of local communities and international visitors remain a priority.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the tourism sector will be guided by official health advice and ensure information shared with tourism operators, industry partners and visitors is accurate and consistent.

Gavoka says Fiji remains confident it will overcome the threat posed by HIV, while the tourism industry continues to operate normally.

He says visitor numbers remain strong, with tourists continuing to experience Fiji’s hospitality and warmth.

Tourism stakeholders will continue working with the Ministry of Health to monitor the situation and provide up-to-date information.

Members of the public and visitors seeking information on HIV transmission, prevention, testing and treatment are being encouraged to rely on official advice from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.