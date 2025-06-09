Punja granted bail in drug case

Thakor Punja, who already has a pending drug case, appeared for a new matter in the Navua Magistrates Court today.

He is charged with one count of illicit drugs.

It is alleged that he had 7.14g of marijuana in his possession.

Punja was arrested in Pacific Harbour.

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Police Prosecutor Nitesh Prasad strongly objected to bail; however Punja was released on $1000 cash bail with two sureties.

A stop departure has also been issued against him.

The matter has been adjourned to the 5th of next month.