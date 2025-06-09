Prada connects Milan stores, adds exclusive client services

source: reuters

Italian luxury group Prada (1913.F), opens new tab has renovated and expanded its historic premises in the heart of Milan to strengthen ​ties with its wealthiest clients and attract new customers, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra ‌told Reuters.

Prada already operated both a menswear and a womenswear store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, the elegant 19th-century shopping arcade in the centre of the city, with the women’s store sitting at ​the original site of the Fratelli Prada boutique.

Prada has renovated the two stores ​and connected them through an underground tunnel which on Tuesday hosted some ⁠silver-plated Prada handbags reworked by British artist Damien Hirst as well as the “Chandelier” party dress worn ​by Carey Mulligan in Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of “The Great Gatsby”.

The compound, which also connects ​to the Marchesi patisserie Prada owns next to its men’s store, includes a permanent exhibition floor, space for highly personalized shopping-by-appointment and an apartment to host private dinners and special events.

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“It is a way to ​show our DNA, our roots, our way of thinking and point of view,” Guerra said.