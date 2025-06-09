Prada connects Milan stores, adds exclusive client services

source: reuters
Italian luxury group Prada (1913.F), opens new tab has renovated and expanded its historic premises in the heart of Milan to strengthen ties with its wealthiest clients and attract new customers, Chief Executive Andrea Guerra told Reuters.
Prada already operated both a menswear and a womenswear store in Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, the elegant 19th-century shopping arcade in the centre of the city, with the women’s store sitting at the original site of the Fratelli Prada boutique.
Prada has renovated the two stores and connected them through an underground tunnel which on Tuesday hosted some silver-plated Prada handbags reworked by British artist Damien Hirst as well as the “Chandelier” party dress worn by Carey Mulligan in Baz Luhrmann’s film adaptation of “The Great Gatsby”.
The compound, which also connects to the Marchesi patisserie Prada owns next to its men’s store, includes a permanent exhibition floor, space for highly personalized shopping-by-appointment and an apartment to host private dinners and special events.
“It is a way to show our DNA, our roots, our way of thinking and point of view,” Guerra said.