Singh’s parliamentary seat to remain vacant

The parliamentary seat left vacant by the death of Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh will remain vacant until Fiji’s next General Election.

Singh passed away in Brisbane, Australia, on Saturday.

The Electoral Commission says while the Constitution normally requires a vacant seat held by a political party to be awarded to the highest-ranked available candidate from that party, there is an exception.

Under Section 64(3), a parliamentary seat remains vacant if it becomes vacant more than three years and six months after the first sitting of Parliament following the last General Election.

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The Commission says that constitutional period expired on 24 June this year.

It has therefore confirmed no replacement will be appointed to Singh’s seat, and the seat will remain vacant until the next General Election.

The Commission has also paid tribute to the late Minister acknowledging the Singh’s contribution to Fiji through his service in Parliament, Government and his longstanding advocacy for workers.