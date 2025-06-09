Ba FC through to BOG final

The Men in Black are through to the Extra Battle of the Giants final after overcoming a determined Suva side 2-1 this afternoon.

Ba started off strong in the opening 20 minutes, but missed a handful of opportunities near Suva’s goal mouth.

They continued to camp in Suva’s half, and was able to find the back of the net through Etonia Dogalau in the 35th minute.

Suva slowly gained momentum towards the break but the hosts managed to hold their line til the halftime hooter.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba came back stronger in the second spell, with Nabil Begg scoring less than five minutes in.

Suva finally got on the scoreboard in the 26th minute after Malakai Lavecake secured a penalty kick.

Ba received a devastating blow after Begg received a red card for dangerous foul play.

Suva continued to put pressure and take advantage with Ba a player down, but just couldn’t seem to break through their defense.