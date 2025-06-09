Election officials training begins nationwide

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fijian Elections Office is moving into the next phase of preparations, as first round of training for election officials kicked off today.

A total of 13,861 Fijians have passed the computer-based test to become election officials.

The Fiji Elections Office is now verifying their documentation before confirming their participation in the training.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the training is critical as election officials will be the face of the Elections Office at polling venues and stations.

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“The last possible date that could be issued is on the 24th of December. We are approximately probably around 12 to 13 weeks away and so we are starting off with our training today. And for this training we are basically empowering our election officials on the processes. With the latest possible date for the general election being December 24, she says preparations need to begin early.”

The Fiji Elections Office will conduct a total of 720 training sessions nationwide.

These sessions will facilitated by 72 field trainers as the Elections Office and will continue until November this year.