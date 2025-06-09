Eye disease hits younger Fijians

[Photo: File]

More Fijians are turning up with serious eye conditions linked to diabetes, high blood pressure and glaucoma, with specialists now seeing cases of severe vision loss in much younger patients.

Island Medical Centre Operations Manager Umesh Mudaliah explained that the clinic sees more than 60 patients each month, many of them seeking treatment for cataracts, diabetic eye damage and high eye pressure.

He states that what is concerning is the age of some patients. Mudaliah says a recent case involved a 28-year-old woman who had already lost vision in both eyes because of high eye pressure.

Mudaliah says the woman did not know she had the condition until it had caused significant damage.

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High eye pressure can damage the optic nerve, affecting the connection between the eye and the brain. Once the damage is severe, vision loss can be permanent.

“Most of the patients, most of the surgeries we did here is cataract patients. So mostly they have cataract for years, they couldn’t visit to any other clinics, and then we brought them here.”

Mudaliah says people with diabetes and high blood pressure should not wait until they notice changes in their eyesight before getting checked.

The clinic has also started home visits for patients who cannot make it to the centre because of poor vision, transport problems or financial difficulties.

Mudaliah says some patients are first assessed at home before being brought to the clinic for treatment, including cataract surgery.

The centre provides cataract and glaucoma treatment, diabetic eye screening, retinal imaging and other eye procedures.

It has also expanded into ear and hearing services, with the clinic now screening patients for hearing problems.

Island Medical Centre Ear and Hearing Coordinator Seru Bicinivalu says the service has been operating for the past few months, offering ear examinations and audiometry tests.

The next step is to take hearing assessments into workplaces where employees are regularly exposed to loud noise.

Bicinivalu says hearing loss can develop gradually, meaning some people may not realise their hearing has been affected until the problem becomes more noticeable.

The private medical centre has also taken its eye services into communities through free screenings, including outreach in Nadi, Sigatoka and Labasa.

Mudaliah says the aim is to reach people who may otherwise struggle to access specialist eye care and identify problems before they result in irreversible vision loss.

Island Medical Centre is a private medical practice and a subsidiary of Island Group of Companies. The centre is based on Extension Road in Suva.

It began operations in 2022, initially focusing on eye care and treatment.

Its services have since expanded to include general medical care and, more recently, ear and hearing services.

The centre provides treatment for conditions including cataracts, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease, alongside diagnostic services and eye surgery.