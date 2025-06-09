New care home to provide safe haven for vulnerable children

Minister for Women and Children Sashi Kiran, officially opened the Phos Haven Care Home in Meigunyah, Nadi, highlighting the need for stronger community support and long-term care for vulnerable children, particularly those living with disabilities.

Phos Haven provides a place where children who have experienced neglect, abuse and abandonment can find safety, care and hope.

Kiran says the need for facilities such as Phos Haven is underscored by the number of child abuse and neglect cases reported in Fiji.

According to Kiran, 16,770 cases of child abuse, including 5,320 cases of child neglect cases were reported to the Ministry between 2012 and 2025.

The Minister says while many cases are addressed within families, some children require state care or placement in residential homes, particularly victims of sexual abuse and children who have been abandoned.

Kiran also highlighted the additional challenges faced by children living with physical or neurological disabilities.

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She says traditional care facilities, despite their efforts and commitment, are often not equipped with the specialized resources, infrastructure and trained personnel needed to meet the needs of children with disabilities.

Some children face deeper barriers, harsher realities and a few opportunities. I acknowledge the 12 children currently under your care, including the 5 with disabilities and 4 young adults over 18, who continue to rely on your support.

Kiran also welcomed Phos Haven’s 10-year vision, which includes establishing an emergency child services centre, expanding into a fully-fledged care home and developing a transition facility for young adults with disabilities.