Vakalalabure seeks leave to amend court application

Vakalalabure in Court this morning

Former Fiji Sports Council Chief Executive Gilbert Vakalalabure was back in the High Court in Suva this morning, where his lawyer sought leave to apply for a judicial review and amend the current application.

Vakalalabure is seeking 14 days to make the amendments, with the defence raising no objection.

His lawyer says the complainant wants to amend the grounds of the application and has also requested a further seven days to respond after the defence files its reply.

The matter will return to court on 4 November.

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Vakalalabure is suing former Fiji Sports Council Board members for defamation following his termination as CEO in June.

He is seeking substantial compensation, including up to $10 million in general and aggravated damages, over alleged defamatory publications.

The defendants include former and current board members, with Vakalalabure also seeking declarations that the statements were false and defamatory, as well as a public correction and apology.