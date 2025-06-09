Flying Fijians ready to embrace new-look PNC

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians are preparing for a Pacific Nations Cup campaign unlike any they have played before, with the new format taking them straight into the semi-finals tonight.

Instead of a longer pool stage, Fiji has just two matches to play, with the semi-final followed by the final the following week.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says the change in format gives the team little room for error, but believes his players are ready for the challenge.

“It’s only two games. It started off with the semi-final and then the final in the following week.”

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Seruvakula says preparations have been smooth, with the coaching staff keeping the game plan simple to ensure the players are clear on their roles on the field.

The Flying Fijians will also welcome four debutants into the squad, adding fresh energy as Fiji looks to put its disappointing Nations Cup campaign behind it.

Seruvakula says this is a new campaign with a new group of players, and the focus is firmly on what lies ahead.

With the PNC title on the line and no room for a second chance, Fiji will need to hit the ground running when it takes on Canada in the semi-final.

Fiji will meet Canada at 7 tonight, while Japan and USA will clash at 10.05pm.