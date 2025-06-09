Nausori man charged over alleged Facebook scam

[Photo: File]

A 44-year-old man will appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court today, charged with allegedly obtaining more than $3,000 from five victims through an online scam.

The Nausori resident allegedly posted items for sale on Facebook and obtained money from the five victims between November 2024 and December 2025.

The victims reportedly made several attempts to contact the accused but were unsuccessful.

They later lodged reports at the Nausori, Totogo and Nasinu Police Stations.

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The accused has been charged with five counts of Obtaining Financial Advantage by Deception.

He is expected to appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court today.