Social media puts more lives at risk

[Photo: FILE]

The rise of social media is placing additional pressure on suicide prevention efforts in Fiji.

National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide co-chair, Selina Kuruleca, says cyberbullying and technology-facilitated violence are emerging risk factors.

She says the anonymity of social media allows individuals to repeatedly target others through multiple accounts.

This contributes to psychological trauma and stress, particularly among young people.

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Another concern is that people are increasingly seeking online validation instead of building healthy, real-world relationships.

Kuruleca is urging people to be mindful of their online interactions, emphasizing that digital behavior should match how people act in person.

“If you’re unable to say something nice, don’t say anything at all, whether it’s in person or online. The way you behave in person should also be the way you behave online.”

Kuruleca reminds Fijians that support is available through Empower Pacific, Lifeline Fiji, health center mental health services, and community organizations.