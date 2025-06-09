Flying Fijians power past Canada to reach PNC final

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians have booked their place in the Pacific Nations Cup final after overcoming Canada 45-29 in a high scoring semifinal last night.

Fiji took control early and carried a 26-17 lead into halftime before maintaining their attacking momentum after the break.

Canada continued to challenge Fiji throughout the contest, but the Flying Fijians kept their composure and finished strongly to secure a 16-point victory.

The result puts Fiji into the PNC final, where they will face Japan.

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Japan booked its place in the decider with an emphatic 63-14 victory over the United States in the other semifinal last night.

The Flying Fijians will now turn their attention to Japan as they look to finish their PNC campaign defending the title.