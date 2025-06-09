U15 squad for OFC development tournament named

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Fiji Football has finalised its 16-member squad for the OFC U-15 Boys Development Tournament, with the young Bula Boys set to gain valuable international experience in Auckland next month.

The tournament will run from the 1st to the 9th of next month, with Fiji’s squad selected following a week-long camp in Labasa earlier this month.

Twenty-five players attended the camp from September 7 to 11, following an extensive scouting process during the Schools Inter-District Championship in Labasa in August.

Fourteen members of the final squad come from the Fiji FA Elite Academy in Labasa, while New Zealand-based Eshaan Sharma and Jaiveer Sharma have also earned selection after featuring in Fiji’s recent U-16 national team camp.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji FA Technical Director David Baltase and FIFA Talent Coach Talal Safar led the selection camp, with the support of local coaches.

The scouting process was overseen by Fiji FA Head of Talent Development Sunil Kumar, who identified promising players from across the country during the Schools Inter-District Championship.

Dhirend Chand will take charge of the team as head coach, with Safar serving as technical consultant. Shamal Kumar has been appointed goalkeeper coach, while Siteri Bainivetau will manage the team.

The OFC tournament will give the young players an opportunity to test themselves against international opposition while continuing their development at the regional level.