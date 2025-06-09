Art Garfunkel considering quitting the US

Art Garfunkel is the latest performer to express his dismay about the Trump administration. [Photo Credit: AP PHOTO]

Art Garfunkel is considering leaving the United States because he is so troubled by the direction of the country under President Donald Trump.

The 84-year-old singer – one half of Simon and Garfunkel, whose catalogue includes Bridge Over Troubled Water, The Sound of Silence and Mrs Robinson – revealed his concerns in an interview with the Guardian.

Garfunkel, who grew up in New York City, criticised the Trump administration’s approach to international affairs and climate change and said he was contemplating a future outside America.

The singer also raised concerns about the climate crisis and global poverty.

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Garfunkel also criticised Trump over the US military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro.

His comments come as a number of prominent American entertainers have either moved overseas or spoken about doing so following Trump’s return to the White House.

Rosie O’Donnell relocated to Ireland following Donald’s 2024 election victory and Ellen DeGeneres also said Trump’s election influenced her decision to move to Britain.

James Cameron, who directed Titanic, The Terminator and the Avatar films, has meanwhile moved to New Zealand.

Garfunkel’s intervention comes during a busy period for the singer who is performing in the US before a European and UK concerts in October.

His career remains inseparable from his partnership with Paul Simon.

The pair became one of the defining musical acts of the 1960s with songs including The Boxer, America, Cecilia and I Am a Rock, culminating in the hugely successful Bridge Over Troubled Water album.