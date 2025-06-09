Suicide hike warned of as festive season nears

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The festive season is a time of celebration, but mental health experts warn it can also bring added pressures, with suicide numbers historically rising during this period.

Co-chair of the National Committee on the Prevention of Suicide, Selina Kuruleca, says intensified financial and relationship pressures – often driven by increased spending, hosting costs, and social activities – drive up suicide rates.

She emphasizes the importance of encouraging help-seeking behavior and supporting those struggling in silence.

“Right now, I don’t want to say it’s stable, but it’s sort of flattened out. But we’re also halfway through the year. During Christmas, during the big holiday season, this is where we usually see spikes. So it’s important that while it’s stable, we continue to encourage help-seeking behaviours.”

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Lifeline Fiji Team Lead Jeremaia Merekula adds that family expectations can also weigh heavily on individuals already facing challenges, becoming especially pronounced as families gather.

With Christmas months away, people are urged to check in on loved ones.