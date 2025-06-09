Pacific women face rising violence

Violence against women and girls remains a serious concern across the Pacific, with regional efforts focused on strengthening prevention and support.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has brought together 42 participants from 12 Pacific countries for a four-week program on violence against women and girls, human rights and development.

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre has launched its 46th Regional Training Program on Violence Against Women and Girls, Human Rights and Development.

Participants from Fiji, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Palau, Naoero, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Samoa and the Cook Islands are taking part.

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They represent 22 organisations, including government departments, non-government organisations, women’s crisis centres and frontline service providers.

FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali states the program has grown significantly since it began in 1995.

She says the first training had only five participants from Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

Shamima Ali says the program now attracts an average of 40 participants each year, showing the growing commitment across the region to addressing violence against women and girls.

The four-week program will cover the causes and impacts of violence, human rights, counselling, advocacy, legal and policy responses, and ways to strengthen support services.

Participants will also examine technology-facilitated violence and the links between climate change and violence against women and girls.

Ali says the program’s regional reputation reflects the strength of the Pacific Women’s Network Against Violence Against Women.

More than 2,000 people from Fiji and other Pacific countries have completed the program since it began.

Many have gone on to strengthen services, influence policy and support legal and social change in their own countries.

The latest training also provides an opportunity for participants to share experiences and approaches from across the Pacific, while building stronger regional networks to support survivors and prevent violence.