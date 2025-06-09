Condolences pour in for late Employment Minister

The National Federation Party is mourning the passing of Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Minister and Member of Parliament Agni Deo Singh.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad has described Singh as a devoted colleague and distinguished servant of working people.

Prasad says Singh dedicated his life to education, trade unionism and public service.

The NFP has extended its condolences to Singh’s family and loved ones, saying his passing is a profound loss.

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Meanwhile, the Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has described Singh as a humble, approachable and compassionate leader who treated people from all walks of life with dignity and respect.

NCCI President Lawrence Kumar says Singh always made time to listen to people’s concerns and engage with the business community.

The Chamber highlighted Singh’s recent participation as chief guest at its Business Symposium in Nadi, saying it reflected his willingness to engage directly with businesses and understand the issues affecting them.

Kumar says Singh will be remembered for his kindness, warmth and commitment to serving the people of Fiji.

Singh passed away in Brisbane, Australia, yesterday while on official duties.