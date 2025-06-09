HIV declared a national emergency

Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu during this afternoon's press conference [Photo: FILE]

One in every 60 adults in Fiji is now estimated to be living with HIV, compared with one in 167 five years ago.

Now, Fiji has formally declared the HIV epidemic a national emergency.

The decision follows growing evidence of the seriousness of the HIV epidemic and the need for a stronger, coordinated response.

Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu says an outbreak-level response is no longer enough.

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“The findings also show the seriousness of the epidemic and the gaps we must close in prevention, treatment and continuing care. We have acted on that evidence. An outbreak-level response is no longer sufficient. The Ministry of Health cannot meet this challenge alone. It requires coordinated action across Government, alongside communities and our partners.”

Lalabalavu says treatment is central to the response with the Government now turning its focus to expanding HIV treatment, testing and access to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis).

The Ministry will also mobilise the introduction of the needle and syringe programme.

The Government will also strengthen follow-up care to ensure people diagnosed with HIV remain connected to treatment.

A five member Cabinet Sub-Committee has been established to address barriers that have slowed the national response.

The Ministry of Health will work with communities, faith-based organisations, the Vanua to strengthen prevention and care.

Lalabalavu is urging Fijians to respect the privacy and rights of people living with HIV and help reduce stigma.