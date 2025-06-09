Former cop jailed

[Photo: File]

A former police officer has been sentenced to 14 years and nine months in prison for raping and sexually assaulting a teenager.

The High Court in Suva imposed a non-parole period of 10 years and nine months after the man was convicted of three counts of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

The victim, who has permanent name suppression, was between 13 and 15 years old when the offending occurred between 2019 and 2021.

High Court judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere found that the offender had exploited a position of trust.

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The court heard the victim was left in his care during school holidays and weekends because of the family relationship.

Justice Tuiqereqere said the offending was aggravated by the victim’s age, the breach of trust, the 24-year age difference and the lasting psychological impact on the victim.

The court heard the victim continues to experience fear, anxiety, loss of confidence and difficulty trusting people as a result of the abuse.

The judge said the psychological damage caused by the offending could remain with the victim for her lifetime.

The court set a starting point of 13 years imprisonment, adding three and a half years for aggravating factors.

One and a half years was then deducted for mitigating factors, including the offender’s previous good character and unblemished record as a police officer.

The court ultimately imposed 15 years imprisonment, reduced to 14 years and nine months after credit was given for time already spent on remand.

Justice Tuiqereqere stressed that while the offender had served the public and supported his family, those circumstances did not outweigh the serious and prolonged abuse inflicted on the victim.

The court also issued a permanent Domestic Violence Restraining Order prohibiting contact with the victim.

The offender has 30 days to appeal the sentence.