Women’s groups question Wise appointment

[Photo: File]

The appointment of Pita Wise as Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprises has come under scrutiny from three women’s rights organisations.

The Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre and DIVA for Equality Fiji say they are concerned about Wise’s appointment, given a sexual harassment allegation raised during his time as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister in 2024.

The groups say they are not questioning the presumption of innocence but want to know what happened to the complaint and whether it was fully investigated.

They are also questioning whether the outcome of any investigation was considered before Wise was appointed to another senior public service position.

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The groups are calling on the Public Service Commission and Government to explain how Wise was selected and whether an open and transparent recruitment process was followed.

Wise previously served as Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister before voluntarily resigning from the position in September 2024.

He was appointed Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprises last week, after previously serving as chair of Fiji Ports Terminal.

FBC News is seeking comment from Prime Minister and Minister for Public Enterprises Sitiveni Rabuka on the concerns raised.