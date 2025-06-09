Nasinu falls to Delta Tigers

[PHOTO: FIJI FOOTBALL]

Nasinu FC missed out on a fairytale finish this evening in the second semi-final of the Extra Battle of the Giant after going down 3-2 to Rewa at the 4R Govind Park Stadium in Ba.

Nasinu got off to a flying start, opening the scoring just five minutes into the match, but Rewa’s experience and composure kept them in the contest.

The Delta Tigers fought back twice in the first and second halfs, with Epeli Valevou scoring his second goal to help Rewa secure their place in the final.

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Despite the disappointing result, Nasinu coach Abhinesh Kapur praised his players for their never-say-die attitude and hard work throughout the match.

“I am proud of how we played and I thank them for giving it all on the field. We knew it was going to be a tough match. We will come back stronger.”

Ba defeated Suva in the first semi-final, who will now face Rewa at 3pm tomorrow.