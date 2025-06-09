1,000 Google scholarships offered to Fijians

[Photo: Supplied]

One thousand Fijians will have the opportunity to gain job-ready digital skills through new Google Career Certificate scholarships.

The scholarships are being offered through the Ministry of Policing and Communications and the Ministry of Industries, Commerce and Business Development.

The programmes cover areas including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, IT support, project management and UX design.

No prior degree or experience is required.

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Of the 1,000 scholarships, 700 will be administered through the Digital Government Transformation Office, including 300 for the public and 200 for civil servants in the first tranche.

The remaining 300 scholarships will be for micro, small and medium businesses and cooperatives, including their owners and staff.

The Government says the programme is aimed at increasing digital skills and helping Fijians take part in the growing digital economy.

Application criteria, guidelines and opening dates will be announced in the coming weeks.