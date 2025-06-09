Army Rugby League win in extra time, through to semifinals

Army Rugby League produced a dramatic comeback to book their place in the Vodafone Cup National semi-finals after overcoming Ravoravo Rabbitohs in a thrilling quarter-final.

The two sides were locked at 16-all after 80 minutes, forcing the match into an additional 10 minutes of extra time to decide the winner.

Ravoravo appeared to have done enough to hold off Army through regulation time, but the Army outfit refused to panic as the contest entered its decisive stage.

With the pressure mounting, Army Rugby League kept its composure, stayed disciplined and continued to work through its sets as it searched for the breakthrough.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach Sevanaia Koroi says the message to his players was simple—maintain discipline, protect possession and make their opportunities count.

“It was a close game. Finally, the last game for Ravoravo ended in a draw after 80 minutes. Then we managed to score the try and come away with the win.”

That crucial moment arrived in extra time when Army winger Etuate Raikoso stepped up to produce the match-winning play, scoring 10 minutes into extra time to seal a 22-16 victory.

For Raikoso, being the player to deliver the decisive blow was an unexpected but proud moment.

“I didn’t expect to be the one to score the winning try. But I’m so proud of myself that I did that to get the win for my team.”

Army Rugby League’s resilience proved decisive as they turned a tense quarter-final into a memorable extra-time victory and secured their place in next week’s Vodafone Cup semi-finals.

Another team through to the semifinals is Nadera Panthers, who defeated current champions Namuaniwaqa Sea Eagles 20-17.

Saru Dragons beat Vusu Raiders 19-14, Navy Albatross came out with a 24-20 win against USP Islanders Raiders.

The semifinals are scheduled for next week.