Lautoka turn focus to Tailevu

Lautoka lock Viliame Senileba says the side will use last weekend’s draw against Suva as a learning experience as they turn their attention to their next Skipper Cup challenge against Tailevu.

Lautoka fought hard for the full 80 minutes against Suva but had to settle for a 17-all draw after letting opportunities slip away.

Senileba says the team knows there are areas they need to improve before their next outing.

“We know we could have won today, but there were some mistakes that we know we could have done better. We will go back to the drawing board and work on it before we prepare for our next game against Tailevu.”

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He says the players remain committed to executing their game plan and producing a stronger performance in their next match.

Senileba also thanked the Lautoka vanua and their families for their continued support throughout the season, saying their backing remains a major source of motivation for the team.