Eight children among 21 killed after war-damaged Gaza building collapses

[Photo: BBC]

At least 21 people have been killed, including eight children, and dozens are missing after a war-damaged building collapsed in the Gaza Strip overnight, local rescuers and medics say.

Witnesses told the BBC that the six-storey building in the Tal al-Hawa area of Gaza City had been left tilting dangerously to one side after an Israeli strike more than a year ago. Displaced families were living inside because they were desperate, they said.

UN agencies and an Egyptian team have joined the search for survivors, but officials say it is proceeding slowly due to a lack of equipment.