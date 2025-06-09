We have to improve says Suva Rugby head coach

[Source: Suva Rugby Union/Facebook]

Suva coach Vueti Tupou says his side will need to learn quickly from their 2026 Skipper Cup draw against Lautoka that concluded on Friday in Suva.

Suva were held to a draw by Lautoka in a tightly fought Round 7 clash, with Tupou admitting his side let the win slip after conceding a late try.

Tupou says the result fell short of their target, with Suva having prepared specifically to secure a win against Lautoka.

“We fall short because our focus this week was to win against Lautoka. But even though we get a draw today, we still fight for a position to reach the quarter-finals for this year’s cup.”

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Wet conditions also disrupted Suva’s rhythm, with Tupou saying his players struggled to maintain their shape and failed to capitalise on several first-half opportunities.

The Suva coach says the team will now turn its attention to the remaining rounds as it looks to strengthen its push for a quarter-final spot.

Tupou has also been giving opportunities to younger players during the competition, but says the latest result has highlighted the need to rely more heavily on the team’s core group in the remaining matches.

“We are still focused on the remaining matches ahead of us. We’ll try to win all those. We can see that we have to stick to our core team to take us through.”

The competition will continue next weekend.