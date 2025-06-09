CCTV alert leads to Suva burglary arrest

[File Photo]

A 31-year-old man is expected to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday 14 September, charged with one count of burglary.

Police say the man allegedly entered a home at Suva Point on Thursday, 10 September.

The homeowners were alerted to the alleged break-in through a mobile application linked to their CCTV system, which showed an individual at the property.

Police investigations subsequently led to the arrest of the accused, who is now expected to face court.

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Meanwhile, police have arrested a man in his 20s following an alleged aggravated robbery in Nabua.

The incident was reported at Nabua Police Station this morning after the victim, a taxi driver, was allegedly robbed of his watch and cash.

Police say the victim had picked up a group of passengers in Narere and transported them to Nabua.

Upon reaching Sukanaivalu Road, the passengers allegedly stole the items before fleeing.

A team of officers was deployed and conducted enquiries, which led to the arrest of one suspect at Sukanaivalu Road.

Police are continuing their search for the other suspects allegedly involved in the incident.

Investigations into both cases continue.