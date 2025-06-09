Fijiana seek strong start against Spain

[Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook]

Past results may favour Spain, but the Vodafone Fijiana XV will have the chance to rewrite the script when they open their 2026 WXV campaign tomorrow.

Spain have had the edge in the teams’ previous two WXV meetings, claiming a 26–19 win in their first encounter in 2023 before edging Fijiana 10–8 in another tight contest the following year.

However, the Fijiana head into Sunday’s clash with valuable match preparation behind them, having tested themselves against South Africa at home in August before travelling to Japan and securing a win over the hosts last weekend.

The recent results have given the side momentum heading into the WXV campaign, as they prepare for another tough battle against familiar opposition.

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Sunday’s clash presents a fresh challenge for the Fijiana, with both sides expected to bring plenty of determination to the contest as Fiji looks to make a strong start to its 2026 campaign.