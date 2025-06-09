Paris cheers the power of Celine Dion

source: reuters

Celine Dion made an emotional return to the stage after a six-year absence on Saturday, overcoming high-profile health woes to ​thrill fans in the first of a series of concerts in ‌Paris.

“I’m standing on stage in this city I love so much thanks to your support and your love,” she told the crowd. “The path was rocky, the road was longer than ​planned but I held on.”

The star announced in 2022 she had been ​diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition which ⁠causes muscle spasms and left her unable to perform.

Dion seemed overwhelmed at times ​and broke down in tears during her opening number, holding out a microphone ​to the audience to help her through the bridge.

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“I promised I wouldn’t cry – but they’re tears of joy,” she said, speaking mostly French throughout.

The staging was muted and Dion mainly wore ​a series of black gowns, leaving little to distract from her obvious ​emotion at being back in front of a crowd.

“She didn’t shy away from what she suffered ‌and ⁠she shared it with her audience,” British fan Catherine Rushforth said as she left the arena in Nanterre on the outskirts of Paris.

Dion strutted confidently through her familiar on-stage theatrics, pulling faces and playing air guitar, and belting out ​ballads including “My Heart Will ​Go On” and “All ⁠By Myself” which made her one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.