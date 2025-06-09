Home games set to inject $130m into economy

[Pic:Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua expects its eight home matches next season to bring more money into the local economy.

Fijian Drua General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein says previous home and trial matches have generated up to 108 million dollars a year for Fiji.

He says with one additional home match in 2027, that figure could rise to about 130 million dollars.

“And we expect this $108 million figure to climb to $130 million a year with eight home matches now, the increase in home matches. What that means is that it positions the Drua as a key component and a key part of sports tourism in Fiji. We’re already a significant part of the economy. We generate significant revenue for the country.”

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Hussein says the extra game will also mean more opportunities for businesses in the towns and cities where the matches are held.

The venues have not been confirmed yet, as the club is still working with Super Rugby Pacific on kick-off times and lighting requirements.

Hussein says the 2027 season will also bring some of the competition’s biggest teams to Fiji.

“This includes the Blues, who we have never beaten before. We’ve beaten every single team except the Blues. This includes the Crusaders, who historically have been favourites for Fijian fans. And of course, the defending champions, the Hurricanes, which will be a blockbuster match on a Friday night. That match will happen in Suva”

With the Rugby World Cup also being held in 2027, the matches will give Fijian players more chances to push for a place in the Flying Fijians squad.