Yusuf excited for semi-final showdown

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Weeks of preparation, hard work and sacrifice will be put to the test this afternoon as the country’s top four football clubs battle for a place in the Extra Battle of the Giants final.

The first semi-final kicks off at 2pm, with Suva taking on hosts Ba, while underdogs Nasinu will face Rewa at 4.30pm.

Fiji Football president Mohammed Yusuf says all four teams have proven throughout the year that they are among the best in the country, and today’s semi-finals will further cement their standing in domestic football.

Yusuf says he is pleased with the turnout at the 4R Govind Park Stadium in Ba and expects an even bigger crowd tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s really exciting, especially the semis between Nasinu and Rewa. I’m looking forward to that one. Also happy with the number of fans who has gathered here today and I’m sure it’ll be even more packed tomorrow.”

The Extra BOG final will kick-off at 3pm tomorrow.

You can listen to the LIVE commentaries on Radio Fiji Two.