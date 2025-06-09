Ministry on alert as dry season threatens water supply

[Photo: File]

The Health Ministry is preparing hospitals and health centres for possible water shortages as Fiji enters a dry spell.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa says health facilities cannot function without a reliable supply of water.

He says the Ministry is preparing for the worst if El Niño brings severe dry conditions to Fiji.

“Our management, executive management, are putting plans in place to be proactive and to be ready to expect what the worst, if the El Nino strike this part of the region badly.”

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Ravunawa says water and sanitation programmes at health facilities have been strengthened over the past three years.

Reserve water tanks have also been installed at several facilities to provide additional water during shortages.

The Ministry has also introduced renewable energy systems to support vaccine storage and delivery.

Ravunawa says senior management is meeting weekly to monitor health services across the country.

He is urging people in rural communities to prepare early, especially those already facing water shortages.

“As we get into the season of dry spell, we always advise our people to boil their drinking water, look after their children well, so that rehydration with clean boiled water.”

He is also encouraging people to maintain proper hygiene, including washing their hands with soap and water before meals and after using the toilet.