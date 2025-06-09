Solomon Islands first up for Bula Boys

[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Fiji Football coach Stephane Auvray says they’ve spent a lot of time on recovery because of the Extra BOG, and some players played five games since last weekend.

He made the comments ahead of the Bula Boys MSG Prime Minister’s Cup 2026 campaign against the Solomon Islands on Friday.

The national team Fiji faces Solomon Islands at 7pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva before taking on Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia in its remaining round-robin matches.

Auvray looks to use the tournament to build combinations within his youthful squad.

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“I believe those young players have abilities, first of all. They have a mindset, they’re hungry, they want to prove something and they want to represent the country.

The Frenchman says the selection was also made with Fiji’s longer-term plans in mind, including the upcoming Olympic Games qualifiers for the under-23 side.

He also acknowledges it can take time for the new-look side to develop its combinations.