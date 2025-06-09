Tourism Fiji targets Japanese market

Japanese visitor arrivals to Fiji are on an upward trajectory, rising from around 8,600 in 2025 to approximately 9,500 for the 12 months to July 2026, supported by two weekly flights from Narita.

Japanese outbound travel continues to recover towards pre-COVID levels, with growing demand for luxury destinations.

Tourism Fiji is taking a more targeted approach in the market.

During a recent visit, Chief Executive Paresh Pant signed Memoranda of Understanding with four leading Japanese travel agencies.

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These include JTB, Reiwa Travel, Hankyu Travel, and HIS.

The visit also featured the launch of a new Japanese-language Fiji Matai specialist program, offering tailored digital tools for local travel agents.

Tourism Fiji is also building direct links with consumers.

Dr. Pant participated in an interview with major radio network TOKYO FM to promote Fiji’s travel experiences.

Trade partners are supporting this effort with targeted Fiji packages.

Fiji Airways is also responding to demand, adding seasonal capacity from Narita starting in December to further strengthen air connectivity.