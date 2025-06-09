Teaching children to recognise abuse is being seen as an important step in keeping them safe online.

This comes as Fiji considers restricting social media access for children aged 16 and under.

Save the Children Fiji Child Protection Facilitator Ilisapeci Buinimasi says children need to understand what abuse looks like so they can identify risks and speak up.

“You have the right to be protected from any activity, social media, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, whatever you do online, shouldn’t harm your well-being and your development.”

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She says the rise in online abuse and unrestricted access to content can also affect children’s mental health.

Children taking part in the consultation were taught about physical, verbal, emotional and sexual abuse.

They were also reminded that their online activities should not harm their wellbeing or development.