Crunch time for Skipper Cup

[Source:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The last seven rounds of Skipper Cup have delivered some great results.

With four more rounds remaining before the quarterfinals, teams are now trying their best to come away with wins, especially those at the bottom of the competition standings, to avoid relegation.

This week’s round eight is expected to be a thrilling one for every team, according to Fiji Rugby Union competitions manager, Ben Takubu.

He says this year’s competition has been fiercely contested and it has brought out some positive changes as well.

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Takubu says there is lots of positive feedback from teams, and the fan turnout has been encouraging this season.

He adds this is a reflection of the development work plus the compliance with the Terms of Participation.¤

Takubu also says there’s not much separating the top four teams at the moment.

‘Nadi is leading the points table with 30 followed by Tailevu and Nadroga in second; the bottom two are Kadavu and Rewa’.

Round eight of the Skipper Cup will be held this weekend.

You can watch the Nadroga and Nadi game live on FBC Sports at 3:30pm on Saturday.