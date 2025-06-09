Three new permanent secretaries appointed

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The Public Service Commission has appointed three new Permanent Secretaries to lead the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management, and Public Enterprises.

The appointments were approved by the Prime Minister.

Solo Naivakarurubalavu Mara is now the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

Mitieli Cama will take up the role of Permanent Secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Risk Management from next week Monday.

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Pita Wise is now the appointed Permanent Secretary for Public Enterprises.

PSC Chairman Luke Rokovada says the three appointees bring public sector experience, leadership skills and a strong commitment to public service.

He says Permanent Secretaries have a key role in turning government policies and priorities into programs and services.

Mara brings experience in government, regional affairs, international engagement and stakeholder coordination.

The Commission says he demonstrated a strong understanding of Fiji’s foreign policy and diplomatic environment, including the links between foreign policy, economic diplomacy, international trade and national development.

His appointment also comes as Fiji prepares for changes to its diplomatic representation in New Zealand.

Cama brings experience in policy development, strategic planning, budgeting and whole-of-government coordination.

The Commission adds that his leadership will be important in improving services for rural and maritime communities and strengthening disaster preparedness and response.

Wise will provide strategic leadership and administrative oversight of the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

He will work with the Minister for Public Enterprises to strengthen policy, governance, organizational performance and accountability across the portfolio.

The PSC says the appointments are expected to strengthen policy implementation and service delivery across the three ministries.