Prasad seeks permanent halt to criminal case

The Suva High Court has given the defence until 1pm this afternoon to file documents in support of former Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad’s application for a permanent stay of his criminal proceedings.

Defence counsel Richard Naidu has until 1pm today to file an affidavit, while FICAC has until close of business tomorrow to file its response.

The hearing on the stay application is set for Friday, September 18, with Justice Rajasinghe expected to deliver a ruling on September 21.

Professor Prasad faces two charges relating to the declaration of his assets, liabilities and income.

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FICAC alleges that between December 30, 2015 and January 31, 2016, Prasad failed to declare his directorship in Platinum Hotels and Resorts PTE Limited while he was an officeholder of the National Federation Party.