FTUC pays tribute to Singh

The Late Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Trades Union Congress is mourning the death of Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh, describing him as a staunch unionist and lifelong advocate for workers’ rights.

Singh passed away in Brisbane on Saturday while carrying out official duties focused on the welfare of Fijian workers in Australia.

The FTUC said Singh was meeting PALM employers and inspecting workers’ accommodation, continuing work that remained a priority for him as Minister.

A former National Treasurer of the FTUC and General Secretary of the Fiji Teachers Union, Singh remained a trade unionist at heart throughout his career.

Article continues after advertisement

He began his career as a teacher in 1973, working in Labasa, Kadavu and Viti Levu. He later completed his degree at the University of the South Pacific and undertook specialised studies in Geneva and Turin in industrial relations.

Singh served for more than two decades on the FTUC National Executive Board and on several key boards, including the Employment Relations Advisory Board, National Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Board and National Employment Centre Board.

He was also involved in programs addressing child labour through the International Labour Organisation and Education International.

Singh entered Parliament in 2006 before returning to the trade union movement following the 2000 coup. He served as General Secretary of the Fiji Teachers Union and Treasurer of the FTUC until October 2022.

He returned to politics as a National Federation Party candidate in the 2022 General Election and was later appointed Minister in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

During his time in Government, the FTUC says Singh helped revitalise tripartite social dialogue through the Employment Relations Advisory Board, Wages Councils and National Occupational Health and Safety Advisory Board.

His work also included securing compensation for striking workers at the Vatukoula Gold Mine and increasing the National Minimum Wage from four dollars to five dollars.

The FTUC says Singh’s commitment to workers extended beyond Fiji, including his support for the revitalisation of the Pacific Islands Council of Trade Unions.

His most recent achievements included spearheading the establishment of the Pacific Labour Ministers Triennial Meeting within the Pacific Islands Forum structure.

He had also been working on the Employment Relations Bill, which the FTUC says he pursued for the past three years.

The FTUC says Singh’s passion for workers’ rights was principled and grounded in fundamental rights.

It has extended its condolences to Singh’s wife, Sadhana Singh, their children and grandchildren, his extended family, Ministry staff, union members and the communities he served.

The FTUC adds that Singh will be greatly missed, but his legacy of fighting for workers’ rights must continue.